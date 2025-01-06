Fishing has been good for the time of year, with Thrunton Long Crag proving popular
I watched one of my friends cast a single CDC pattern and let the breeze drift it into the bank. He had a dozen fish in just over two hours while I was there.
He ended up with 19 for his session.
The day after Boxing Day I saw 39 rods fishing at Thrunton Long Crag.
This new year I’ve fished two short sessions and had seven beautiful rainbows on size 14 unweighted buzzer and nymph patterns.
It’s only three weeks until the 2025 salmon season starts. No doubt the hardy men will be at the stream foot, Warkworth, trying to catch that first spring salmon.
The new Northumbrian Federation permits and handbook will be available in the next 10 days.
Remember some still waters are now closed for a couple of months. Check before making any journeys.
