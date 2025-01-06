Fishing has been good for the time of year, with Thrunton Long Crag proving popular

Bob Smith spotted 39 rods at Thrunton Long Crag.

Although the still waters were closed for a few days at Christmas, the fishing has been very good for the time of year, writes Bob Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I watched one of my friends cast a single CDC pattern and let the breeze drift it into the bank. He had a dozen fish in just over two hours while I was there.

He ended up with 19 for his session.

The day after Boxing Day I saw 39 rods fishing at Thrunton Long Crag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new year I’ve fished two short sessions and had seven beautiful rainbows on size 14 unweighted buzzer and nymph patterns.

It’s only three weeks until the 2025 salmon season starts. No doubt the hardy men will be at the stream foot, Warkworth, trying to catch that first spring salmon.

The new Northumbrian Federation permits and handbook will be available in the next 10 days.

Remember some still waters are now closed for a couple of months. Check before making any journeys.