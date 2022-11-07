Erin Fairbairn, who netted a hat-trick for Berwick Ladies in their win over Falkirk & Linlithgow 2nds.

The game was played on the astroturf at Berwick Academy and after a period of early pressure they opened the scoring with Fairbairn deflecting the ball into the net from a pass into the D by Linzi Patterson.

It was Berwick’s first goal of the season and gave them the confidence to press for a second, although they had to remain alert at the back to thwart any Falkirk attempts on their line.

A second goal followed with some great interception work from captain Abbie Allan who found Eilidh Smith on the edge of the D who fired the ball into the bottom corner giving the keeper no chance.

And just before half time they added a third with an interception and run down the line from Patterson, nipping the ball along the goal line for Fairbairn to edge it past the keeper.

Berwick made a strong start to the second half and when they were awarded a penalty corner after great pressure in the D, an initial strike from Haley Garland was cleared out to Cara Powner who rocketed the ball past the keeper giving the home side an impressive 4-0 lead.