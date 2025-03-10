First qualifiers for Big One final announced after heat at Thrunton Long Crag with Chatton heat to come

Bob Smith caught six rainbow trout at Langley Dam.

The competition to win The Big One, and first prize of £3,000, is underway, writes Bob Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first heat last Sunday was keenly contested at Thrunton Long Crag fishery.

It was won with 13 trout by Craig Compton. The other qualifiers were: Glenn Appleby, James Stephenson, Dean Appleby, Carl Nixon and Tony Fox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second heat will be held at Chatton fishery this weekend.

Langley Dam has opened for the 2025 season so I popped over. Guys were catching from the bank using Damsels and Bloodworms.

I fished a small fly just below the surface. Buzzers brought no interest, but nymphs – size 14 with no weight – attracted the trout.

I caught six rainbows using a very slow retrieve in less than three hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Thrunton I fished a variety of dry flies. A single dry fly in sizes 18 and smaller is what the trout wanted. Griffith Gnat, three different Top Hats, Yellow Owl, F Fly and other CDC patterns proved successful.