Fine fishing on the River Coquet in Northumberland
One float tuber at Thrunton Long Crag fishery had over 20 trout on dry flies. He had a few heavier over wintered trout on a Daddy Longlegs, but the majority of his catch were taken on a Gold Ribbed Hares Ear top hat. It was only a short session and he was catching very regularly along the edges of the weed beds.
Other anglers were successful using various top hat flies. I had a good two hour session using a Balloon Caddis fly and when I replaced it with a claret Shipmans buzzer the trout were attracted to that too.
I also tried a size 14 beetle, but the heavy fish that took it snapped my tippet four feet from the fly line. That is the first time I’ve been snapped by a trout for around 18 months.
Before meeting the family on Father’s Day, I spent a couple of hours on the Coquet. I was trying to christen my new four weight Hardy rod with some wild Brown Trout. I fished a single wet fly and caught five chunky brownies. It’s amazing how the wild fish use the currents to fight well above their weight. My successful flies were different spider patterns, silver butcher and a Black Pennell.
Other Federation anglers on the Coquet caught two nice salmon and the same number of sea trout. All these migratory fish were caught in the High Park section of the river.
