Alnwick and District Sports Awards were first held in the 1980s and since then the annual showcase of sporting endeavour has celebrated the district’s sporting successes.

This year Alnwick Town Council are the main event sponsor and all the awards are supported by local businesses and organisations.

Former Olympic, European and Commonwealth middle-distance runner and BBC sports commentator Alison Curbishley will be guest of honour and speaker at the event which is taking place at Alnwick Playhouse on February 6.

Bill Batey and Mayor Geoff Watson. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Mayor of Alnwick, Cllr Geoff Watson, said: “Alnwick Town Council is delighted to offer continued support to Alnwick and District Sports Council for their annual event that highlights not just achievement but also dedication to a great variety of sports at all levels.

At the ceremony 14 awards will be up for grabs, plus the crowning of the Northumberland Gazette Sports Personality of the Year.

Bill Batey, chairman of Alnwick and District Sports Council, said: “The sports awards are always a highlight of the sporting calendar and we always hear about great achievements which demonstrate that the area is home to some of the most successful sporting talents and rising stars in the country today. The grant and support from Alnwick Town Council is fantastic, without their support it would be difficult to put this event on.”