Final meeting of the season at Alnwick point to point

Jack Teal takes a tumble in the Men’s Open Race at Ratcheugh on Sunday.

The College Valley and North Northumberland Meet attracted a decent crowd, who were treated to some good racing on the day.

The ground was good to soft, good in places, and whilst this did not suit all the horses, there was some variation with six different jockeys taking the wins.

The opening Conditions Race saw Lyall Hodgins run off with the victory, crossing the line 20 lengths clear on Senior Lombardy from Alone No More, ridden by Emma Brown, who in turn was just a length in front of Worcester Pearman (Lucy Baker-Cresswell).

The Restricted Race produced a closer finish with Ballydonagh Boy, under Jack Power, just holding off the challenge of Loughan, ridden by Gina Andrews in the run-in.

But Andrews, after three winners the previous day, was back in the winners’ enclosure just half an hour later after guiding Dundrum Wood, trained by her husband Tom Ellis, to victory in the Ladies’ Open, ahead of Thyne For Gold, ridden by L Robinson.

The Men’s Open Race saw three jockeys unseated in the early part of the first circuit. This race was won by Sartorial Elegence under John Dawson with Clondaw Anchor (C Furness) the runner-up.

The Maiden Race attracted an entry of 14 horses – the biggest field of the day. Jack Teal slipped off at the last first time round, but he still had the satisfaction of training the winner, Courting Flow, ridden by C Furness, who finished ahead of Black Aphrodisiac, with H Crow in the saddle. Third was Thunder N Lightnin (Gina Andrews).

The concluding Flat Race had ten runners and it was Top Cloud, with Joe Wright on board, who took the win from Dressedtoimpress (John Dawson).

The Northern Point to Point season has now reached its half-way stage and for Northumbrian racegoers there are still three meets to be staged in the county.