Fighter from Blyth boxing club wins national title
A boxer who trains at Blyth’s Empire School of Boxing has become a national champion.
Adam Olaore is the new England Boxing National Amateur Champion at cruiserweight after beating Isaac Okoh, of Dagenham Boxing Club and Great Britain Boxing, in the under 86kg final by a 4-1 split decision on Saturday (April 22).
The fight was one of 24 bouts held at the Vertu Arena in Newcastle as boxers competed in finals at various weights, and was shown live on BBC Online.
Former champions have included Nicola Adams, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.
The 21-year-old sports science student said he was confident going into the fight and added: “This is what all the hard work was for.
“I was always confident in the work I put in, and I came through.”
He has fought in front of a big crowd before when he boxed in an international competition, but said the size of the crowd “doesn’t bother” him, and added: “I don’t see anyone, I’m focussed.”
Adam is back in the gym after one day off, getting ready to box in the GB Elite Three Nations tournament next month, and said he would use the experience of fighting Okoh, a previous national champion, to good use.
He hopes to start looking at the possibility of turning professional at the end of next year, when he has accomplished all he can as an amateur, but “100 per cent” would be sticking with his coaches at Empire School of Boxing, Rich Stoneham and Les Welsh.