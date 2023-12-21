Familiar face returns to Berwick Bandits as Jye Etheridge signs for the new season

After a winter of change, Berwick Bandits have revealed a familiar face as their fifth signing for the 2024 season.

Australian Jye Etheridge has been announced as Berwick Bandits' latest signing. Picture: Taz McDougall.

Australian Jye Etheridge returns for his seventh season at Shielfield Park, joining Rory Schlein, Drew Kemp, Lewis Kerr and Danyon Hume in the team.

The 28-year-old first signed for Berwick in 2017 after spells with Edinburgh and Redcar, and was an instant success, winning the club’s Rider of the Year award in each of his first three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having settled in the town, Etheridge has a particularly impressive record around the fast Borders racetrack and has consistently averaged over six points a match, captaining the side for a spell and also holding down the number one berth for a spell.

Etheridge has also tasted success in British speedway’s top league, lifting the Premiership title with Belle Vue in 2022 and, as a guest for Sheffield last season, he produced a match-winning 9+1 in the second leg.

Team manager Stewart Dickson said: “Despite his six point average everyone knows Jye is capable of regular double figure returns around Shielfield.

“Making our home a fortress will be the key to success in 2024, but Jye also grabbed some vital points on the road last year and we will be looking for that to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With just two riders still to announce I think our supporters can see a team coming together which is capable of reaching the play-offs but full of riders, including Jye, who can improve their averages.”

Fixtures released this week reveal that Berwick will open their season with a challenge match against Workington on March 30.

The return fixture will be at the Cumbrian’s new purpose-built home the following afternoon.

Seven days later former Bandits’ skippers Leon Flint and Chris Harris return to Shielfield with Glasgow in the first of the BSN Series qualifying group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh complete the mini-group, with the winner and highest scoring second-placed team from the three regionalised groups qualifying for the competition’s knockout stages.

The Bandits open their league campaign against Poole on May 4 and await the winners of the Scunthorpe and Plymouth first round tie in the quarter-final of the Knockout Cup.