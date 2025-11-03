Experiment sees rainbow trout tempted by river flies ahead of Chatton fishery competition

A rainbow trout.

I thought I would try something different at the still waters this week, writes Bob Smith.

I wondered if some of my successful river flies would tempt the rainbows. I really enjoy fishing winged wet flies on the Coquet for wild brown trout.

Early in the week, on a breezy but quite mild day, I put a single, size 14 Black Pennell fly on my floating line. Within quarter of an hour I had missed a take, but had two hard fighting rainbows in the net.

I tried a March Brown fly but that did not attract anything.

Changing the fly to a Butcher pattern with a silver body brought an immediate take. Leaving it on for 20 minutes resulted in another trout to the net.

Off came the Butcher and I replaced it with a Peter Ross pattern. That fly got another trout to my net.

I tried an Invicta fly, all these were size 14, but that didn’t get any response.

All these fish were taking only a few inches below the surface. Other rods were getting takes on the surface using Daddy Longleg patterns – orange and natural colours.

Some rods were catching on white lures suspended under a bung.

I was happy with the sport I had during my two-and-a-half hours so I called it a day.

This Sunday, the 9th, sees the second heat of the Eddie Brown Memorial Competition at Chatton fishery. The final qualifying heat at the fishery will be on November 23.

Anyone interested in competing should contact the fishery to book.

All the qualifiers will fish the final on December 7, good luck to all.