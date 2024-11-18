Exciting young speedway rider Bastian Borke signs up for another season at Berwick Bandits

Berwick Bandit Bastian Borke. Picture: Taz McDougall

Berwick Bandits have just two places left to fill in their 2025 line-up following the announcement that Dane Bastian Borke will be returning.

The 22-year-old’s all-action style made him an instant hit with fans only for his season to end following a huge crash at Poole in May.

He was left with leg injuries so severe he may never fully regain use of his left foot.

Borke underwent surgery to replace a nerve in the leg three weeks ago and is undertaking laser treatment in addition to hours in the gym as he looks to be fully fit for the new season.

Berwick promoter Steve Dews said: “Bastian was an instant hit with our fans last season and was consistently putting in big performances before his season ended.

“Once we were happy he was progressing to full fitness after his operation, it was a fairly easy decision to bring him back.”

Borke joins Craig Cook, Drew Kemp, Rory Schlein and Danyon Hume as confirmed starters.