Exciting finish sees Rose and Thistle in Alwinton crowned pool champions

The Rose and Thistle in Alwinton are the 2024 Coquetdale & District Pool League champions.
By Jon Tait
Published 19th Mar 2024, 10:09 GMT
The winning Rose and Thistle team.

They claimed a double by also lifting the team knock-out Reed Cup.

Alex Leung and Jordan Bruce were the End of Season doubles knock-out competition winners, while the singles was won by Paul Scott, who beat Hilton Bolton in the final.

Ben Lamb was the Champion of Champions, beating Dougie Green 3-1.

The end of season event was held at both the Turk’s Head and the Queen’s Head in Rothbury.

League secretary Leung felt this two-venue format, used for the first time, was a success.

Paul Arkle, from the winning Alwinton side, said: “We were leading the league then fell away a bit and needed nine points to win it by a point in our final game, so it was a good, exciting finish.”

His team-mate Dougie McEwan won the league Merit award, with Arkle in second.

