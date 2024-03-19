Exciting finish sees Rose and Thistle in Alwinton crowned pool champions
They claimed a double by also lifting the team knock-out Reed Cup.
Alex Leung and Jordan Bruce were the End of Season doubles knock-out competition winners, while the singles was won by Paul Scott, who beat Hilton Bolton in the final.
Ben Lamb was the Champion of Champions, beating Dougie Green 3-1.
The end of season event was held at both the Turk’s Head and the Queen’s Head in Rothbury.
League secretary Leung felt this two-venue format, used for the first time, was a success.
Paul Arkle, from the winning Alwinton side, said: “We were leading the league then fell away a bit and needed nine points to win it by a point in our final game, so it was a good, exciting finish.”
His team-mate Dougie McEwan won the league Merit award, with Arkle in second.