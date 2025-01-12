Exciting appointments provide a double boost for Alnwick Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick RFC boss Michael van Vuuren has been appointed head coach at Northumberland u20s.

The South African will take on responsibility for the County side alongside his role at Greensfield.

“I am grateful to Northumberland Rugby for their confidence in me, and I am optimistic that I can contribute meaningfully to the development of an exciting program for our under 20 players,” said the former Leicester Tigers, Bath, Northampton, Wasps and Newcastle Falcons player.

“Ian Moralee is extremely passionate about Northumberland Rugby and possesses a strong motivation to cultivate a successful program.”

Nyle Godsmark joins van Vuuren as Assistant Coach at the u20s and Director of Rugby Moralee was pleased to land to two experienced former players to pass on their knowledge to the young players.

“We are delighted to appoint two excellent coaches who have a wealth of experience from playing the game at the highest level. We had applications from some excellent candidates which highlights the growing strength of coaching in Northumberland and the importance of Representative rugby to Northumberland. I would like to thank Michael Searle for the excellent work he has done with the U20’s over the past four years,” he said.

Van Vuuren’s Alnwick team were frozen out of action at Cleckheaton last weekend as a frozen pitch put the skids on their fine run of form but they will look to continue that when they take on Sandal at home on Saturday.

Rugby Union in the town was also further boosted as Penny Stewart was appointed World Rugby Representative for England.

Penny’s rise in the game has been spectacular with her being the first women to be a Northumberland RFU Board Member and then a NRFU Council member.

“It definitely shows that rugby is now a game for all, both on and off the field. It’s with great pride that I see our women’s and girls’ game growing and more females taking up leadership roles, working alongside their male counterparts,” said Penny.

Penny’s appointment sees her become one of three World Rugby representatives for England, whose votes carry significant weight in shaping the future of the game.