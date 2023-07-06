More than 50 cars of all ages will take part in the Northumberland Rally Festival. Picture: Berwick & District Motor Club

The Northumberland Rally Festival takes place on Brunton Airfield on Saturday, July 15, and promises all-day action from 9am.

The festival takes the form of a rally demonstration where more than 50 rally cars of all ages will take to the special rally stage, carefully designed around both the perimeter roads and main runways of the disused airfield.

Cars taking part range from a 1960s Ford Anglia to a Metro 6R4, mark one and two Escorts, an ex-works Chevette and a real rarity, a Nissan 240RS.

Everyone is welcome, and viewing areas have been created so people can see the cars in action safely and yet still get the thrill of the spectacle.

Entry is £5 per person with accompanied under-10s free, payment at the gate.

The event can be accessed from the B1340 (the Christon Bank to Beadnell road).