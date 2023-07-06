News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Everyone is invited to Berwick and District Motor Club's day of rallying fun at Brunton Airfield

Berwick & District Motor Club is planning a day of motorsport fun for all the family.
By Janet Bew
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
More than 50 cars of all ages will take part in the Northumberland Rally Festival. Picture: Berwick & District Motor ClubMore than 50 cars of all ages will take part in the Northumberland Rally Festival. Picture: Berwick & District Motor Club
More than 50 cars of all ages will take part in the Northumberland Rally Festival. Picture: Berwick & District Motor Club

The Northumberland Rally Festival takes place on Brunton Airfield on Saturday, July 15, and promises all-day action from 9am.

The festival takes the form of a rally demonstration where more than 50 rally cars of all ages will take to the special rally stage, carefully designed around both the perimeter roads and main runways of the disused airfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cars taking part range from a 1960s Ford Anglia to a Metro 6R4, mark one and two Escorts, an ex-works Chevette and a real rarity, a Nissan 240RS.

Most Popular

Everyone is welcome, and viewing areas have been created so people can see the cars in action safely and yet still get the thrill of the spectacle.

Entry is £5 per person with accompanied under-10s free, payment at the gate.

The event can be accessed from the B1340 (the Christon Bank to Beadnell road).

For more details see the event’s Facebook page.

Related topics:Nissan