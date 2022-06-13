Equestrian stars out in force at the Belsay Trials

Action from the 2022 Belsay Horse Trials.

There was much excitement surrounding the big classes at this hugely popular International fixture – the British Pony Championship, the CCI2* Long Format for Juniors and the CCI2* Short Format competition for seniors, the first leg of the big money prize league CCI2*-S Northumberland Challenge. The weather held well and overnight rain on Thursday ensured perfect ground conditions for the cross country.

Organisers were delighted with visitor numbers and Belsay’s loyal sponsors were out in force to support the event led by title sponsor Barbour.

The International classes began with ‘Trot Up’ and First Horse Inspection on Wednesday . Dressage for the Internationals took place on Wednesday and Thursday, with Cross Country on Friday and Show Jumping on Saturday. National Classes, from Intermediate to BE90 ran on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Former Olympic medallist and British team stalwart Tina Cook led a course walk on Thursday afternoon to raise awareness and money for the British Eventing Support Trust. Belsay also raised funds for the humanitarian relief fund organised by British Equestrians for Ukraine. With raffles and auctions as well, more than £3,000 was raised over the weekend to be split between the two charities.

Alongside the main action in the Womble Bond Dickinson International Arena, the Castle and Hall Arenas hosted National Equestrian Association Show Jumping on Friday, the British Pony Association’s Working Hunter Pony Show on Saturday with Arena Eventing, Young Horse Performance Classes and the Inter Hunt Relay competition on Sunday.

Laura de Wesselow, Organiser of Belsay International Horse Trials said: “We are thrilled that the event was such a success.