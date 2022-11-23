Andrew Reed (fourth from the left), with the England Curling team at the European Championships.

The championships, for men and women, are being held at Ostersund and reach their climax with the finals on Saturday (November 26).

Reed, who comes from Ancroft near Berwick, and who plays with the Glendale club out of the Borders Ice Rink at Kelso, is part of a five man squad who have been playing with England in the B Division of the championships alongside Wales, Ireland, Ukraine, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania and Slovakia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland men qualified to play in the A Division and it is the first time that all four home nations have been represented at the championships since 2012.

Reed, who has won several English team championships, played in the England team as third man alongside lead Jim White, second Scott Gibson and skip Andrew Woolston with Martin Gregory as fifth (replacement).

The teams played a round robin, with each country facing seven matches in the qualifying round.

England opened their championships against Slovakia on Saturday when they managed to achieve a 6-4 victory, but only after an extra end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday Ireland were their opponents and they went down to a 10-9 defeat, again in a match which went to an extra end.

Estonia were next up on Monday, and in another game which went to an extra end, with the scores tied at 7-7, England managed their second victory with an 8-7 scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match Reed said: “We have had three close matches so far and from the scores it is easy to see that there are no easy games in this group.

"However, there was some great play from the home team and we goit the result we wanted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, England played two games, against Lithuania, when they won 8-6 to go joint top of the group, whilst later the same evening they faced Wales, when they went down to a 9-7 defeat, giving them a record of W3 L2.