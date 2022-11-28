Andrew Reed, fourth from the left, with his England team-mates at the European Championships.

The team ended their round-robin group games in Sweden with a 10-5 win over Ukraine, making it four victories and three defeats from their seven outings on the ice.

However, Ireland won their final match to pip them to third position, and with England finishing in fourth place it means they remain in the B Division for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reed, who comes from Ancroft near Berwick, and who is a mamber of the Glendale Curling Club who play out of the Borders Ice Rink at Kelso, said afterwards, “It was an enjoyable competition and as always it was a pleasure and an honour to represent England at a major championships.