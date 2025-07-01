Edinburgh Monarchs announced as Berwick Bandits' new opponents on Friday and Saturday as Workington have licence suspended

Drew Kemp is fast becoming a favourite with Bandits fans. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Berwick Bandits are itching to get back on track this weekend after being left high and dry by events on the other side of the country.

The Bandits’ management was forced to pull the plug on last Saturday’s scheduled visit by Workington just 24 hours before tapes-up following the suspension of the Comets’ licence by the sport’s ruling body, the BSPL.

The seven-day suspension was imposed due to unspecified ‘administrative issues’.

As a result, Workington’s scheduled visits to Berwick, Oxford and Redcar this week were postponed.

The Bandits’ had been due to travel to Workington’s Northside on Saturday, but with uncertainty still surrounding their position it was decided to postpone the visit to Cumbria and bring forward Berwick’s Cab Direct Championship clash with Edinburgh.

That means the clubs meet twice within the space of 24 hours – at Armadale on Friday night and at Shielfield Park on Saturday, 7pm.

Another rearranged fixture sees the Bandits travel to Oxford next Wednesday night (July 9), three days earlier than first published as a result of stadium availability issues in the Midlands.

Berwick will be looking to bring home the points from their clash with the Monarchs having gone close when they visited the tricky West Lothian track in the BSN Series.

Indeed, many see that 43-46 May reverse as a win that slipped through their fingers as Sam Hagon crashed out with the Bandits seemingly heading for an easy 5-1, while Craig Cook was also excluded from a race.

Berwick won the reverse fixture 47-43 on a night when free-scoring reserve Victor Palovaara along with fellow Swede Jonatan Grahn and captain Paco Castagna were all missing on international duty.

Since then Palovaara – who made a mockery of his assessed five-point starting average with a string of huge scores from seven ride outings – has been promoted to number one while the Monarchs have completed the signing of veteran Michael Palm Toft and Australian 16-year-old Jordy Loftus.

All five of their league points this season have come from their two matches with Oxford, a comfortable win at Armadale being followed by a surprise victory at Cowley.

Berwick expect to be back to full strength with Craig Cook, covid, and Peter Kildemand, knee, both returning after missing the victory over Redcar.

It’s another opportunity for Drew Kemp – who scored double figures in both of the BSN meetings – to impress his growing legion of Berwick fans.

The Suffolk flyer has become a firm favourite with his trademark round the boards passes and with Sam Hagon and Danyon Hume following his never-say-die approach there is a growing feeling that this could be the year that Berwick break their play-off jinx.