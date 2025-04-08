Early bird tickets for Burgham International Horse Trials go on sale

Will Rawlin and Ballycoog Breaker Boy tackle the cross-country course last year. Picture: 1st Class Images

Tickets are now on sale for Burgham International Horse Trials, which offers the chance to see top international riders and horses in action.

Running from July 24-27, the event hosts international classes, national British Eventing classes and a Thoroughbred and Ex-Racehorses Show.

New for 2025 will be unaffiliated showjumping on Saturday, July 26.

Burgham boasts excellent viewing for spectators, four full days of cross-country to watch, great trade stands and local food and drink.

The ever-popular dog show will take place on both Saturday and Sunday, July 26-27.

Event director Craig Anderson said: “We’ve got exciting plans for Burgham this year.

“The cross-country course will have a fresh look, and the addition of showjumping classes at a range of heights means that, with the grassroots eventing classes and the well-established Thoroughbred and Ex-Racehorses Show, there are so many opportunities for riders from Northern England to compete alongside their equestrian heroes.

“Burgham is one of the best weeks of the year, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our lovely event again in July.”

Visit www.burghaminternationalhorsetrials.co.uk to find out more and to buy tickets.