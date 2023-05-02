Peter Robinson and John Madgin with the Duke of Northumberland. Picture: Northumbrian Anglers Federation

John Madgin was presented with the River Coquet Trophy for catching the first fresh salmon of the season on the federation’s River Coquet waters.

As John caught the salmon on the fly, he was also awarded the Federation Shield for catching the first fly-caught salmon on any of the federation's waters.

He also received a box of flies given by federation permit holders.

Peter Robinson was presented with the Centenary Cup for catching the heaviest salmon of the 2022 season.

Unable to attend the presentation were Matt Bradbeer, who won the Jim Hardy trophy for catching the heaviest sea trout during the 2022 season, and Richard Rendall, who won the Centenary Cup for catching the heaviest brown trout in 2022.

