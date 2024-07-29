Drew Kemp races to a career-equalling points haul as Berwick Bandits end their losing streak

Man of the match Drew Kemp leads Leon Flint in the victory over Edinburgh. Picture: Keith Hamblin

Drew Kemp produced the kind of performance that his raw talent has so often threatened as Berwick Bandits ended an eight-match losing streak.

Kemp produced a career-equalling 13 point haul which steered the Bandits to a 47-43 victory over Edinburgh Monarchs.

Along the way he recorded the fastest race winning time of the season and produced a fence-scraping heat 15 victory over Monarchs’ big guns Josh Pickering and guest Leon Flint to deny the visitors the opportunity of forcing a draw and Super Heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performance of Kemp – who turns 22 next week – was the perfect antidote to an off-night from skipper Lewi Kerr, who was reduced to two points by a string of crippling mechanical issues.

It was an amazing volte-face for Kerr who the previous night had scored 15 points at Armadale in the reverse fixture, Edinburgh winning 51-39, two days after Oxford had thumped them 53-37.

But for once this season the Bandits were able to cover an off-night from their big hitters with Danyon Hume storming to two race wins in his nine point haul.

Vital race wins also came from Jye Etheridge and Freddy Hodder – his first since March – while guests Ben Barker and Dan Thompson were also to the fore as the home side found a way to get the job done, conceding only two heat advantages on a frantic night of racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick asset Flint looked like he would inflict more misery on his home-town team, winning his first three races before Barker lowered his colours in the vital heat 13.

Flint will be back in Bandits’ colours on Saturday, guesting for the injured Rory Schlein as high-flying Oxford visit Shielfield in the penultimate home Championship fixture of the season.

Team manager Stewart Dickson was a relatively happy man after Saturday’s victory.

“On the one hand we still haven’t managed to get the team all firing at the same time. On the other we found a way to get the victory over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whenever Edinburgh threatened to pull it back someone stepped up and produced the race win we needed.