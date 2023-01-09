Oscar Wilde, with A Coltherd in the saddle, winner of the Ladies Open.

And it was a day of doubles with trainer Tom Ellis and his jockey Jack Andrews providing the winners in the last two races of the afternoon.

This was after another jockey, W Ramsay had achieved a quick fire double on Coole Hall and Diable de Sivola in the second Conditions race of the afternoon and the Men’s open.

Coole Hall won ahead of Cool Desire and saw local Hazelrigg trainer Tony Dobbin in the winners’ enclosure.

Diable de Sivola’s win in the Men’s Open was achieved at odds of 14-1, which made him the longest shot of the day.

Andrew’s steered Whosmydaddy to victory in the penultimate Restricted race ahead of Feel The Breeze.

And just half an hour later he was first across the line in the concluding Maiden race on Latenightrumble, beating Glory into second place.

Earlier, the opening Conditions race was won by odds on favourite Go Go Geronimo under T Chatfield-Roberts, winning the trophy for owner John Chatfield-Roberts ahead of Clondaw Anchor.

The Ladies Open saw an upset with course specialist and evens favourite Kalabaloo, under Gina Andrews, beaten into second place by 6-4 shot Oscar Wilde, with A Coltherd in the saddle.

The meeting was the first this season at Ratcheugh after the opening meet was cancelled because of the weather.

Racegoers were able to enjoy the new upgraded bar facilities at the course, which will also be available at the next meeting, the Percy, on Sunday, January 29.

