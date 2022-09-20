Double tops for Ashington student at Shotokan World Championships

Top of the world ... Denny Shy celebrates his win in the Cadet class at the World Shotokan Championships in Liverpool.

Denny Shy, 16, who trains at the club, based at Ashington Leisure Centre on Thursdays and Saturdays, was selected to represent the Karate Union of Great Britain England Squad at the World Shotokan Karate-Do Association Championships, which were held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Denny competed in the Kata (set forms) events, which included both Individual categories and a Team Kata category, which involves performing Katas in synchronisation with two teammates.

A total of 24 countries attended and competed at the event, which was postponed from 2021 due to Coronavirus travel restrictions.

On the Saturday, Denny and his England teammates Nick Nelson and Alex Lockett, were victorious in winning the Junior Male Team Kata category, beating teams from Belgium, South Africa and the Czech Republic in the finals.

The following day, Denny progressed through the rounds of the Cadet Male Individual Kata (age 16-17), before making the final, where he faced off against athletes from the Czech Republic and Spain to claim the gold medal, becoming a double World Champion.

Denny says: “I started karate as a hobby and enjoyed the exercise, friendship and discipline, and it just progressed from there. My success stems from the excellent training at my local club in Ashington.

"I really enjoy the martial art and am naturally very competitive so as I got older and progressed in the sport, it became an ambition of mine to be selected to compete for England.

"To come away with two gold medals at my first world championships is beyond any expectation I could ever have had. I honestly couldn’t be happier.”

Ashington Shotokan Karate Club instructor Sensei Jill Kelly, 6th Dan says: “We were delighted that once again we have competitors at both National and International level at our club.

"Denny has trained extremely hard which led to him being selected to represent England at the World Shotokan Karate Championships in Liverpool. He was competing against the best competitors in the world so we are absolutely delighted for him and the club.

"His attitude to training is first class, he demonstrates 100% commitment and is always ready to accept advice on how to improve from his instructors.

"Shotokan Karate is a martial art, and the club has members aged from just five years old to adult with many families training together.”

Denny has been back at the Ashington Leisure Centre training hard again to achieve his next goal which is to be selected for the European Championships in Switzerland in December.

Ashington Karate Club trains on Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings at Ashington Leisure Centre.