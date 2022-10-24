Double success for Wansbeck boxers
Boxing stable mates Keowen Eaton and Zack Buller both scored quickfire wins as the Wansbeck Warriors’ duo struck up at the double at the weekend, writes Brian Bennett.
Keowen, who is only 17 yeas of age, came up against a more experienced and older opponent in the shape of Carlisle’s Will Brand.
Keowen was the busier from the start with some clinical head and body shots and throwing shots from all angles.
But it was a quick contest with the fight over in the first minute with Brand going down for a second time. The referee moved in but Brand’s corner threw the towel in anyway.
“The three knockdown rule in the first round stands with automatic stoppage, so well done Keowen,” commented coach Alan Buller afterwards.
Next up to the apron was Zack Buller, the nephew of the coach, who was unbeaten.
Zack’s opponent was Nathan Murphy from Newcastle and the fight went the same way as the Eaton v Brand contest.
Zack went straight for the jugular and unleashed some good combinations then came the heavy body shots from Buller. The referee had seen enough and stopped the clash.
“Wansbeck Warriors have experienced a fantastic last 14 months,” added Mr Buller, “We have some good young lads, all of whom are showing plenty of promise.
"The club have had 16 fights. They have won 15 and drawn one with 12 stoppages and have landed four belts - and I think that is brilliant.”