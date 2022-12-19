The Alnwick Dolphins at the Scottish Short Course Championships.

Hannah Johnston, Megan Park, Ed Brown and Gregor Batley put in some fantastic performances and thoroughly enjoyed the experience of racing with Great Britain’s top swimmers including Duncan Scott, Freya Anderson and Katy Shanahan.

They also got to watch Daniel Wiffen swim the fourth fast 1500m time ever swam in Europe – 14 minutes 14.45 seconds.

They started the competition in style with a 4 x 50m mixed freestyle relay in a time of 1.46.46. The boys set off first to get clear water ahead of the competitors and the girls stormed home to an exciting finish against some of the top Scottish teams.

They had some great individual swims with Gregor swimming a personal best time in the 200m fly (2.15.23); Ed racing his fastest ever 400m freestyle (4.19.26); Hannah back on form with a 1.18.80 100m breaststroke and Megan breaking a minute again for her 100m freestyle (59.98).

A club spokesman said: “It was a fantastic and well-deserved opportunity for our Alnwick Dolphins swimmers,m and they all acquitted themselves extremely well.”