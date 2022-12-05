Alnwick Dolphins' swimmers with their trophies and medals at the Durham City Medley Challenge.

The Alnwick swimmers competed against ten other clubs from throughout the north and the youngsters excelled in all four strokes by gaining a coveted place in the final of six of the seven events they contested.

After some exciting swims, Alnwick were crowned champion in the Girls' 10 years age group with a further two silver medals, one bronze, one fourth and one sixth place in hotly contested finals against some of the best swimmers in the region.

Congratulations go to:

Matilda Wilson (10) Gold medalist and 2022 Medley Champion; Danny Patience (11) Silver medallist; Sandy Brown (12) Silver medallist; Andrew Batley (11) Bronze medallist; Finn Orr (10) Finalist - 4th place; Tiff Jones (17) Finalist - 4th place; William Oliver (13) Finalist - 6th place.

And a huge well done also goes to Ollie Hall, Mary-Anne Owen, Emma Owen and Eliza Hodson who all achieved numerous personal best performances including qualification times for the upcoming Northumberland and Durham County Championships in February.

Club spokesman said: “It was a fantastic day all round, and another successful day of competition for our swimmers.”

Upcoming events on the swimming calendar include: