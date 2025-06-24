Distant relative of Northumberland heroine Grace Darling hopes he has the rowing edge at SkiffieWorlds

By Ian Smith
Published 24th Jun 2025, 13:12 BST
Rowers are training hard for the highlight of the coastal rowing calendar, including one with a family link to Grace Darling.

Already a keen rower, Adam Wilson discovered a family connection to Grace Darling while researching his family tree.

Adam, 18, who is competing for the Musselburgh based Eskmuthe Rowing Club at SkiffieWorlds, hopes his family connection to the Victorian heroine will see his team win gold.

“When I found out, I was amazed. I am very proud to be related to her,” he said. “I had heard the story of Grace before, but didn’t make any connection that she was part of my family.

Adam Wilson hopes his family connection to Victorian heroine, Grace Darling, will see his team win gold. Picture: Colin Hattersleyplaceholder image
Adam Wilson hopes his family connection to Victorian heroine, Grace Darling, will see his team win gold. Picture: Colin Hattersley

"I've always liked the sea, but when I started researching my family's connections to the sea, I gained a personal link. Now it's not just random history; it's my personal history.”

In 1838, Grace Darling, along with her Longstone Lighthouse kleeper father, William, rowed to the rescue of nine shipwreck victims in a ferocious storm after the steamship Forfarshire ran aground on the rocks on Big Harcar, off the Farne Islands.

Grace died tragically young in October 1842, aged 26, from tuberculosis, with no direct descendants.

Grace’s sister is Adam’s three times great-grandmother, Mary Darling.

"Some of the older members of my family still have Darling as a middle name, but I don’t,” said Adam. “In more modern times, everyone has completely forgotten the connection.”

This year’s championship is being hosted by Stranraer Water Sports Association, on Loch Ryan, from July 6-12. Alnmouth Community Rowing Club and Craster Coastal Rowing Club are also taking part. Adam will be competing in both the male and mixed under-19 team.

