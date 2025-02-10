Difficult conditions for anglers at Thrunton Long Crag

Weather conditions have made fishing at Thrunton Long Crag difficult.

This last week has provided anglers with a variety of weather conditions, writes Bob Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freezing temperatures saw some still waters frozen over and closed. Others were partially frozen, but keen anglers were still fishing the available open water. Even though the lakes were partially frozen, trout were still showing on the surface.

Other days we have seen warm sunshine which brought good numbers of anglers out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the varying conditions, anglers at Thrunton Long Crag fishery were trying all sorts of methods. I was catching on different dry flies, including size 16 beetles. Another angler was netting trout using Shipman’s Buzzers. Ordinary small buzzer patterns, retrieved slowly, proved successful for some.

At other times, larger lures, Bloodworm patters and Zonkers attracted trout, if retrieved quite quickly.

Next to me, a regular angler was using a washing line method. He had a Fab pattern on the point with a flashback unweighted Gold ribbed Hare’s Ear and netted and returned nine trout.