Difficult conditions for anglers at Thrunton Long Crag

By Bob Smith
Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:42 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 16:44 BST
Weather conditions have made fishing at Thrunton Long Crag difficult.placeholder image
This last week has provided anglers with a variety of weather conditions, writes Bob Smith.

Freezing temperatures saw some still waters frozen over and closed. Others were partially frozen, but keen anglers were still fishing the available open water. Even though the lakes were partially frozen, trout were still showing on the surface.

Other days we have seen warm sunshine which brought good numbers of anglers out.

With the varying conditions, anglers at Thrunton Long Crag fishery were trying all sorts of methods. I was catching on different dry flies, including size 16 beetles. Another angler was netting trout using Shipman’s Buzzers. Ordinary small buzzer patterns, retrieved slowly, proved successful for some.

At other times, larger lures, Bloodworm patters and Zonkers attracted trout, if retrieved quite quickly.

Next to me, a regular angler was using a washing line method. He had a Fab pattern on the point with a flashback unweighted Gold ribbed Hare’s Ear and netted and returned nine trout.

