Alnmouth Croquet Club wants to increase participation levels while raising funds for a good cause.

The event, on Tuesday, June 21 at Alnmouth Cricket Club, is open to everyone.

Mallets will be provided, and coaching if wanted, and there will be some light-hearted competition.

Alnmouth Croquet Club is holding an open day.

Croquet games will cost £1 and there will be a number of stalls to raise funds for the Alzheimers Society.