Darts players in Warkworth and Ashington take part in Cool Hand Cup

Luke Humphries. Picture: Ian Winstanley

Darts players at pubs including The Hermitage Inn in Warkworth and The Block & Tackle in Ashington are being encouraged to take part in a nationwide challenge to find out if they have what it takes to take on world number one ‘Cool Hand Luke’ Humphries.

The Cool Hand Cup is taking place in more than 700 Marston’s pubs until Thursday, March 13, with players taking part in a timed ‘around the clock’ challenge, to be in with the chance of winning £5,000 and a place at the Grand Final.

The challenge can be attempted by players as many times as they like throughout the competition period.

Times must be submitted via a dedicated tournament microsite, where local, regional, and national leader boards will reveal the best of the best.

The current darts world number one, 2024 World Matchplay champion and the reigning Players’ Championship Final champion, Luke Humphries, was the first to take on the challenge, setting the time for guests to try and beat.

The top two players from each regional leader board will compete in a Grand Final, with all food, travel and accommodation expenses covered for them and one guest.

The four players with the fastest times will automatically proceed to the quarter-finals, with the remaining eight competing to continue their journey at the Grand Final.

A series of play-offs will determine who will take home the cup and play Humphries in the last match of the night.

The winner will take home £5,000 in cash, £180 Marston’s Love My Local gift card, a set of Luke Humphries Red Dragon darts and the Cool Hand Cup trophy.

Second place will receive a £150 Marston’s gift card, third place will receive a £100 Marston’s gift card and all finalists will also receive a set of Luke Humphries Red Dragon darts.

Neil Campbell, chief operating officer at Marston’s, said: “We’ve seen the popularity of darts skyrocket in the last year, with new and exciting breakthrough players and the return of Bullseye.

“Dart boards are at the heart of so many of our pubs across the UK and we’re so excited to team up with Luke Humphries to give our guests an even bigger reason to visit and try their hand at winning a truly money-can’t-buy prize.”