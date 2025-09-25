Darts first as Berwick play inter-academy match against Skegness

By Ian Smith
Published 25th Sep 2025, 17:04 BST
Berwick Darts Academy took part in the very first academy versus academy match via the Target OMNI and VIRT systems.

Berwick took on fellow Target affiliated Skegness Darts Academy.

The Target Omni is an automated auto-scoring dartboard system that uses a combination of an LED light ring and four HD cameras to precisely track where darts land.

Matches can they be played against other academies by inviting them to play on the darts counter app on a tablet.

Berwick Darts Academy at Northern View.

It ended 5-5 – a really good night of darts and a great experience for all players involved.

Highlights included Mason Mitchell hitting a 180 and a wonderful 118 checkout from Harry Cowan (20 T20 D19). A special mention too for Dexter Hogarth who was perfect on his doubles all night hitting four from four.

Thanks to Skegness Darts Academy and a big thanks to Lorraine Winstanley and Target darts, Wendy Weightman and Northern View for hosting.

