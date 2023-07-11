Joseph Close, winner of the Curfew Run.

The Curfew Fun Run was a sell-out with 166 lining up on the start line. This combined with the mass of spectators made for an electric atmosphere around the 1.286 mile course.

There was enthusiastic and extremely competitive running from all, even up Bank Hill, with Sam Pigot and Joseph Vassie being declared joint winners of First Junior Boy and Jane Sangster receiving the trophy for First Junior Girl.

Whilst runners in both races aim to run the Walls in the 13 minutes of the Curfew Bell, in order to preserve the ethos of fun, no times are recorded for the Curfew Fun Run, whereas the traditional Curfew Run is now chip-timed.

At 8pm there was a very sound turn-out of 80 runners keen to take part in the Curfew Run when, again, enthusiastic and equally competitive running was evident, albeit with perhaps more groans at the thought of Bank Hill.

Joseph Close stormed round to take the tape in 6.25 and lift the trophy for First Junior Man, with Paul O’Mara, First Senior Man, hot on his heels (6.46).

Jessica Marshall running here for the first time returned home as First Junior Lady (8.34) and Eileen Maxwell was delighted to lower her time of 2019 to 8.54 and receive the trophy for First Senior Lady.

Stuart Black retained the plate for First Tweed Striders Man (7.36) with Mel Ellis’ time of 9.15 ensuring she went home with the plate for First Tweed Striders Lady.