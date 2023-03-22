Ian Barnes, left, and Walter Ryder, right, came first and second in the over 85 competition. Picture: Peter Scaife

A challenging course over the old spoil heap was added to by the going underfoot being boggy in some parts but firm and gritty in others, with at least one athlete coming a cropper.

A strong showing from clubs across the North East included nine runners from Morpeth Harriers, who picked up three silver medals, two of these team and one individual.

Two of these medals came in the first of the day’s races, for women and men over 65, held over two laps of the course.

Morpeth’s first finisher was Gavin Bayne, 29th overall and fifth over 65. With David Nicholson 39th, and fourth over-75 and Paul Bentley 102nd, the team picked up a well-deserved team over-65 silver.

Meanwhile Morpeth’s oldest competitor, the remarkable 86-year-old Walter Ryder, a club stalwart for several decades now, came second in the over 85s.

Extraordinary as it may seem, Ryder was beaten into second place by the day’s oldest runner, Ian Barnes of Darlington Harriers and AC.

The day’s second race was for men between 35 and 65, with Andrew Lawrence, currently in the full swing of demanding London Marathon training, first back for the club in 17th place and eighth over 35.