News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
16 minutes ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
2 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
3 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
4 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious

Cross-country runners master tough course to win medals

Cross-country competition for Masters-aged athletes, categorised as competitors over 35, came to the North East with the British Masters Athletics Federation Championships being held at the Rising Sun Country Park in Wallsend.

By Janet Bew
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:09 GMT- 1 min read
Ian Barnes, left, and Walter Ryder, right, came first and second in the over 85 competition. Picture: Peter Scaife
Ian Barnes, left, and Walter Ryder, right, came first and second in the over 85 competition. Picture: Peter Scaife
Ian Barnes, left, and Walter Ryder, right, came first and second in the over 85 competition. Picture: Peter Scaife

A challenging course over the old spoil heap was added to by the going underfoot being boggy in some parts but firm and gritty in others, with at least one athlete coming a cropper.

A strong showing from clubs across the North East included nine runners from Morpeth Harriers, who picked up three silver medals, two of these team and one individual.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two of these medals came in the first of the day’s races, for women and men over 65, held over two laps of the course.

Most Popular

Morpeth’s first finisher was Gavin Bayne, 29th overall and fifth over 65. With David Nicholson 39th, and fourth over-75 and Paul Bentley 102nd, the team picked up a well-deserved team over-65 silver.

Meanwhile Morpeth’s oldest competitor, the remarkable 86-year-old Walter Ryder, a club stalwart for several decades now, came second in the over 85s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Extraordinary as it may seem, Ryder was beaten into second place by the day’s oldest runner, Ian Barnes of Darlington Harriers and AC.

The day’s second race was for men between 35 and 65, with Andrew Lawrence, currently in the full swing of demanding London Marathon training, first back for the club in 17th place and eighth over 35.

There was an unexpected but very welcome team silver for the club’s over 45s, with Lee Bennett 48th and fifth over 50, and over 40s Richard Glennie, 65th, and Jason Dawson, 78th.

North EastMorpethMorpeth Harriers