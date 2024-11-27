Stephen Miller MBE has won the Glaukos Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement following his career in disabled sport where he became a three-time Paralympic champion.

Twelve winners were announced at the Variety Disability Sports Awards on November 26 in a ceremony hosted by Adam Hills MBE and held by Variety, the Children’s Charity.

Cramlington born, Paralympic title-holder, Steven Miller was amongst the winners. This comes following his retirement earlier this year after a success filled career in which he won 34 major international medals across more than two decades.

Stephen spoke out on his achievement: “It’s amazing to get this recognition for my career, and hopefully recognition for the work I’ve done promoting grassroots sport and encouraging other disabled people to be active and to be healthy.

Stephen Miller, pictured on the right, was presented his award by CEO of Paralympics GB, David Clarke and Illias Zghoundi.

"We need to build awareness, educate people, and improve facilities.

“What is most important is that every disabled person has the opportunity to do sport and break down those barriers.

“If we can all pull together and keep doing this, eventually we’ll get to a point that everyone, no matter what their ability, can access sport.”

He also shared some advice for younger disabled people entering sports: “Don't be scared to try different things and expect to fail a lot.

“Expect to lose more than win because that's normal!

“And just enjoy every moment, have fun, and never stop learning."

Variety’s ‘Voices for Change’ campaign is grassroots advocacy campaign aimed at breaking down barriers that prevent disabled children from low-income families from accessing sports and physical activities. To find out more visit: www.variety.org.uk/voices-for-change