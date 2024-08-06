Cramlington Paralympian Stephen Miller to host a special retirement celebration event

Stephen Miller is hosting an event to celebrate his retirement from athletics.

After a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Paralympic champion Stephen Miller, who was born in Cramlington, is set to retire from professional athletics this year.

To commemorate his journey and achievements, Miller is hosting a special retirement celebration event on September 11 at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

Miller, who won his first gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Paralympics, has been a dominant force in the field of athletics, amassing six Paralympic medals over his career.

His final competition will be at the Cerebral Palsy Sport National Championship on September 8, at Coventry Athletics Track. It’s a fitting way to end a career that started by taking part in Cerebral Palsy Sport events 30 years ago, and will mark the end of an era in the world of Paralympic sports.

The retirement celebration promises live entertainment, personal reflections and a showcase of Miller’s Paralympic memorabilia.

In addition to celebrating Miller’s career, the event aims to raise funds for his charity, SMILE Through Sport.

The charity is dedicated to creating opportunities for disabled individuals to engage in grassroots sports, ensuring Miller’s legacy continues to inspire and support the next generation of athletes.

Tickets for the event are available now, priced at £30 for adults and £15 for under-16s, from https://bookwhen.com/positiv.

Miller said: “Doing my final event is going to be emotional.

“This celebration is not just about marking the end of my career; it’s about acknowledging the incredible support I’ve received over the years and giving back to the community.

“I hope to see many familiar faces and share this special evening with all those who have been part of my journey.”