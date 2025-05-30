Cramlington pair represent Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club at national championships

Anastasia Blackburn with Sensei Gemma Gibson and Sensei Dylan Gibson.

Anastasia Blackburn and Finlay Stubbs from Cramlington travelled to Nottingham to represent Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club in the 58th KUGB (Karate Union of Great Britain) National Championships.

The day was extremely busy, with competitors from across the UK and Ireland in attendance. It is the oldest and most prestigious event on the KUGB calendar, and it is an achievement in itself just to compete.

Anastasia progressed through several rounds and finished third in the children’s ippon kumite (set sparring), and also reached the semi-finals in the girls’ kata event.

Club instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson, 4th Dan, and Sensei Gemma Gibson, 3rd Dan, said: “Anastasia and Finlay performed incredibly well at the highest level and we are very proud of them both for representing the club with an excellent attitude and determination.

“They are both new to competing at this level, so for Anastasia to place third in one of her events was an excellent achievement and all of her hard work paid off.”

The event was also memorable for the club, as Sensei Dylan and Sensei Gemma were asked by the KUGB to perform a demonstration as part of an event in the finals.

Sensei Dylan lost his sight more than two years ago due to a rare genetic condition, and the demonstration showcased how karate is inclusive for everyone.

Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club, which has bases in Blyth and Cramlington, welcomes new beginners all year round from children aged five-plus, adults and families.

For further information, contact Gemma on 07587 166997.