Cramlington jiu-jitsu champion secures 'game-changing' sponsorship deal

Josh Mitchell with Moody Logistics and Storage managing director Caroline Moody.

A youngster from Cramlington who is hoping to go all the way to the top in his sport has secured an important sponsorship deal to help him achieve his dreams.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) prodigy Josh Mitchell, who last year secured the titles of British BJJ Open Champion and British No-Gi Open Champion, has agreed a sponsorship deal with Moody Logistics and Storage.

The dedicated 10-year-old has already amassed an array of BJJ medals and is currently preparing for a series of major competitions, including the prestigious North American Grappling Association Gi and No-Gi Championships in London in September, and the IBJJF Kids European Championships in Portugal, and the Belfast Open, both in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sponsorship by Moody Logistics and Storage, a family-run firm also based in Cramlington, will support competition entry fees, training costs and travel expenses to events throughout the UK.

Josh’s sporting journey began with rugby and judo, where he quickly demonstrated his prowess by winning multiple gold medals. His talent and dedication eventually led him to focus on BJJ, but he retains an active interest in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling.

Having previously trained with the BJC British National Squad, he continues to refine his skills under the expert guidance of black belt Professor Chris Short at Alliance Newcastle BJJ, Commonwealth silver and bronze medallist Terrence Bosson at Five Point Wrestling in Blaydon, and professional MMA fighter Josh Abraham at Roker Rough House MMA gym in Sunderland.

His parents, Aaron and Katie Mitchell, are both healthcare workers and are committed to helping him reach the top of his sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron said: “Living in Northumberland, every competition is a considerable distance away, making it a challenge to ensure Josh has all the resources he needs to compete at the highest level.

“We are incredibly grateful to Moody Logistics and Storage for their generous support. This partnership is a game-changer for Josh.”

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “Josh is a shining example of what hard work and dedication can achieve, and we are pleased to support him in pursuing his passion by competing at the highest level.

“The commitment and talent he displays at such a young age is inspiring, and we look forward to seeing him reach new heights.”