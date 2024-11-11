Cramlington fishing shop to hold a raffle in aid of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation

Bob had regular takes using various buzzer and unweighted Diawl Bach patterns at Thrunton Long Crag.

Local still water anglers have been fishing through a lengthy spell of high pressure, writes Bob Smith.

This has resulted in little or no wind, misty mornings and little sunshine. Lakes have been like sheets of glass and fishing has been a challenge at times.

However, this last week some anglers have had some really good sport, recording bags into the high teens.

Dry flies floating on the surface have attracted trout, and nymphs have been successful too.

The majority of the larger bags have been caught using sink tip, intermediate or sinking lines.

The most successful patterns have been large lures on the lines, especially black rabbit lures.

I tried a deeper lake with my floating line and various small dries, wets and nymphs, but never had a take. I moved to a shallower area at Thrunton Long Crag and had regular takes using various buzzer and unweighted Diawl Bach patterns.

The trout are fighting very hard at the moment.

Rod and Tackle at Cramlington is having a special day on Saturday, November 30. Representatives from Rio will be there to answer any questions and to give casting demonstrations and help with casting problems.

Davy Parker will be tying river flies and telling how to fish them. Alec Harvey will be tying still water patterns and explaining how he fishes them

There is also a long list of superb donated raffle prizes, including fishing permits, fly boxes full of flies and tuition on rivers.

All monies will go to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation. It promises to be an excellent day, so go along and support a very good cause.