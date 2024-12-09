Cramlington fishing shop holds successful fundraiser for Sir Bobby Robson Foundation

Still waters have experienced a range of weather conditions recently.

The Rod and Tackle shop in Cramlington has hosted a successful shopping day that also raised money for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, writes Bob Smith.

The well supported raffle in aid of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation raised almost £2,000.

There were lots of anglers there supporting the event and watching the fly-tying demonstrations by Ken Middlemist, the last fly tier at Hardys, Davy Parker, tying some of his favourite river patterns, and Alec Harvey, tying his successful still water patterns.

Anglers asked many questions on all aspects of fly fishing and received detailed answers from experienced anglers.

Guideline had representatives at the event giving casting demonstrations on double-handed and single-handed rods. The latest models were available for all to try or receive some casting tips.

Grant Harris told me he was pleasantly surprised at the number of anglers, coaches and fisheries that had attended and supported the event.

The generosity of everyone who donated prizes for the raffle, or helped to make the day such a success was incredible.

The still waters have experienced a range of weather conditions recently. At times there were very frosty mornings, mild daytime temperatures and then lakes were like sheets of glass at other times.

I had trout take small beetle patterns on the surface, while others caught on various size patterns below a bung. Roly poly tactics by some resulted in tight lines on a regular basis.

With the time of year, lure patterns are proving successful. Bloodworm patterns of various colours have caught well. Fabs, too, have accounted for a good number of trout.