'Cracking' brown trout netted in the Rothbury area

A lovely brown trout was caught in the Rothbury area.

It’s been a hot, dry summer holidays and plenty of anglers have been out catching fish, writes Bob Smith.

The local still waters have been warm, but when a hatch of flies, beetles or ants happened the dry fly sport has been excellent.

All sorts of flies have brought trout to the net, Daddies, Sedges, CDC patterns, foam beetles, Gnat patterns, the list is long.

The temperatures are starting to drop as autumn arrives so the still waters sport should even get better as the fish start to feed ready for the colder weather coming.

Northumbrian Federation members have had some good sport on their Tyne beats.

Twelve salmon and two sea trout have been caught in the last couple of weeks. Fish up to 10 or 12 pounds have got nets wet.

The Coquet has been quiet for salmon but the odd sea trout has been caught.

A cracking brown trout of three pounds one ounce was verified by Keith Mather, the head bailiff. This fish was caught in the Rothbury area.

I’ve had some excellent days fishing for brownies on the Coquet. My small wet flies and nymphs have been particularly successful.

All the fish came on the same set-up, a single small offering fished on a floating line.

The rivers are very low, and even the still waters have a much lower level than usual so a good splash of rain would definitely improve things.