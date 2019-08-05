County bowls champions
Two players from Wooler Bowling Club were crowned Northumberland County Champions at the weekend.
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 10:59
Victoria Symons and Brian Davidson won the mixed pairs championships, which were held at Gosforth.
In the final they beat the father and daughter combination of Gary and Charlotte Myerscough from St George’s Bowling Club by 23 shots to 9.
Wooler travelled to faced Alnwick BC in a friendly this week and won quite comfortably by 90 shots to 56.