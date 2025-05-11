Coquetdale Fed racing results

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 11th May 2025, 19:11 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 08:32 BST
The Mallaburn & Murphy loft cleaned up in the Alnwick Homing Society’s club race from Maidstone as they secured the first twelve spots.

They had also taken the top two Coquetdale Federation positions in the previous race from Decoy Lakes with a bird from Chevington’s Kev Moore third and one from Shilbottle’s Mowbray/Allan partnership in fifth.

Kev Moore won the Maidstone race at Chevington Drift with Wilson & Galliard second and D. Hampton third.

Taylor, son & Bullock were the winners at Amble HS with L. Henderson second and S. James third, while Trevor Shell’s birds secured the top four spots Alnmouth HS with the Elliott brothers fifth.

