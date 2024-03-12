Coquet Canoe Club shows its quality after gaining top accreditation from governing body

Coquet Canoe Club members at the presentation. From left, Davey Jackson, John Marshall, Hamish Gibson, Linda Pooley, Phil Scowcroft of British Canoeing, Eric Petrie , Jimmy Powers, John Robertson and Dave Burke. Picture: Coquet Canoe Club

Coquet Canoe Club has achieved Quality Club accreditation from British Canoeing.

The award was presented to club secretary Linda Pooley by Phil Scowcroft of British Canoeing at Amble on Sunday.

The club is based at the Coquet Shorebase Trust on the Braid at Amble and runs sea kayak, river kayak and open canoe sessions most Sundays and on Wednesday evenings in the summer.

Chairman John Robertson said: “It’s thanks to Linda’s diligent work documenting club policies and risk assessments that the club has achieved this award.

“It means that new paddlers who join club outings can be confident that they will be properly looked after.”

Coquet Canoe Club is a non profit organisation, open for all, with the objective of giving everyone an opportunity to experience kayaking and canoeing in value for money sessions.

The club welcomes everyone, regardless of social standing, health or ability.

It has 50 members and another 70 people are on the mailing list and join club outings.

The club’s friendly British Canoeing qualified coaches offer help and encouragement to take beginners all the way through developing their skills to becoming competent paddlers, opening up opportunities for anyone to reach their full potential.

Sessions take place at Amble and at Ladyburn Lake in Druridge Bay Country Park.

The club also organises trips further afield in the North East, to Scotland and to continental Europe.