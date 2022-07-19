Commonwealth Games call-up for 'proud' Dan

Morpeth’s Dan Dixon, who will compete in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture by James Tymermann.

Dixon has represented Britain at the junior and senior level in recent years, winning a junior continental title in Hungary last year before making his World Triathlon Championship Series debut in Hamburg as part of the mixed relay team last September.

The 2021 British Triathlon junior and senior elite national champion was also one of only a handful of athletes to receive the Sir John Hanson Scholarship, providing funding and support to young athletes seeking to represent Team England.

Team England announced triathletes, paratriathletes and guides in January, April and earlier in July, with Dixon selected as reserve athlete during the final selection process in mid-June in line with the selection policy. The policy used races up to and including the event in Leeds to determine selection of a reserve athlete.

His call up comes following the withdrawal of Jonny Brownlee due to injury. The three-time Olympic medallist was injured during a crash during June’s race in Leeds, with Birmingham 2022 coming too soon for his full recovery.

Speaking about his selection, Dixon said: “At 20 years old, after doing this for 11 years, so more than half of my life, it is by far and away the most proud moment of my career. It’s pretty exceptional and I’m honestly so excited to represent Team England at a home Games.

“It’s a real shame to not see Jonny compete and I wish him a speedy recovery. It is a really, really unique opportunity and I’m looking forward to actually experiencing and learning and taking away as much as I can from the Games.

“I want to thank everyone who’s supported me in my career so far. Family, friends, practitioners, coaches, it’s an absolute honour to compete and I want to recognise and thank them for getting me to this position.”