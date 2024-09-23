Colder weather is here and the fish are feeding up for the winter, making them more active

Thrunton Long Crag.

Thrunton Long Crag fishery had the weed cutter machine in last week. This should have made a big difference to the fishing, writes Bob Smith.

Bag reports are increasing as the water cools and there is more oxygen in the water. This makes the fish more active as they begin to feed up for the oncoming winter.

Float tubers did really well at Thrunton this week and flies on or near the surface attracted attention. Daddies and CDC patterns did well, but so did Buzzers, Zonkers and Bloodworms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I managed a session at Langley Dam, just west of Hexham. They have some lovely trout and Diawl Bach patterns have had success. One man had 10 fish in the morning using Dawson Olive lures.

I was wading and managed to catch a few on Pheasant Tail nymphs.

Remember the river trout season ends on Monday, so the still waters will get more popular in October.