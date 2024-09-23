Colder weather is here and the fish are feeding up for the winter, making them more active
Bag reports are increasing as the water cools and there is more oxygen in the water. This makes the fish more active as they begin to feed up for the oncoming winter.
Float tubers did really well at Thrunton this week and flies on or near the surface attracted attention. Daddies and CDC patterns did well, but so did Buzzers, Zonkers and Bloodworms.
I managed a session at Langley Dam, just west of Hexham. They have some lovely trout and Diawl Bach patterns have had success. One man had 10 fish in the morning using Dawson Olive lures.
I was wading and managed to catch a few on Pheasant Tail nymphs.
Remember the river trout season ends on Monday, so the still waters will get more popular in October.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.