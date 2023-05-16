Choosing right type of fly is crucial to tempting trout
As we all know the weather can change very quickly, and this last week we have had some lovely warm days mixed with some cold easterly winds, writes Bob Smith.
On one lovely warm day, Chatton reported a rod average of over 10 trout per rod.
This was not a competition but just regular leisure anglers enjoying their fishing.
There was a host of insects flying around, including good numbers of hawthorn flies.
All the still waters report anglers doing well on dry flies, with CDC patterns, Top Hats, Shipmans, Hoppers and Beetles all tempting the trout.
I cast a line for two hours one day, and put Buzzer patterns on, all of which fished below the surface, but no matter what size or colour I used, the trout ignored my offerings.
Anglers fairly close to me, fishing a variety of dry flies, had their rods bent regularly, which just goes to show how choosing the right fly can be crucial to tempting the trout.
Two regular float tubers at Thrunton Long Crag both had full bags of 20 trout during their session.
Chatton reports that nymph and spider patterns have been successful as well as a variety of dry fly patterns, including Hawthorns.
Good to hear that reasonable numbers of anglers are turning up after tea and fishing until dusk.
This can be the best time of the day to fish at this time of the year.
The federation organised some events to help river anglers, along with Hardy of Alnwick, where they could try a range of Hardy tackle and pick up tips to help them improve their casting and fishing techniques.