Rae Des Champs relaxing in her stall. Picture: rosedobbinracing.co.uk

It also took Rose’s total for the new National Hunt season (which started in late April) to three already and, but for Hermann Clermont unluckily unseating his jockey five out in the Hunter Chase, it may have been a triple for the Chatton trainer on Sunday (May 28).

The double on Sunday came in the 4.05pm and 4.35pm races, with both six-year-old mares justifying their backing as favourites and giving the yard a winning 45 minutes.

Rae Des Champs won by more than three lengths from Sputnik, which is trained by Jackie Stephen at Lilliesleaf, in the three-mile two-furlong Handicap Hurdle, her second win since joining the yard from Irish racing where she won a point to point race.

And 30 minutes later another former Irish point to point winner, Rockonsoph, romped home in a two horse finish, winning by 13 lengths from Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Divas Doyen.

Stable apprentice Dylan Johnston continued his impressive form on board Rae Des Champs and Sean Quinlan piloted Rockonsoph to victory.

Also in the winners’ enclosure was Greenlaw trainer Sandy Thomson, with his 10-year-old horse The Ferry Master lifting the two-mile five-furlong Chase.