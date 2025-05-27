Chatton fishery to hold an all-night fishing session
David Redhead was presented with the Coquet Trophy for catching the first spring salmon from the Coquet this season.
Leigh Final received the Jim Hardy Trophy for catching the heaviest sea trout from the river during the 2024 season.
We’ve had a little bit of rain this week but not enough to lift the local rivers and improve the migratory fishing.
The still waters are fishing well with lots of fly life so dry flies and emergers are doing well. Buzzers are also attracting trout too.
Chatton fishery is holding an all-night fishing session on Friday, July 4. Checking in is between 7pm and 8pm but anglers must contact the fishery to book a place.
It is £35 to fish catch and release until 8am. This amount covers the fishing plus a bacon sandwich and a cup of tea at the end of the session.
These all-night sessions have been held at Chatton before and proved popular, with all the anglers having a good time and catching big bags of trout.