Chatton fishery makes improvements and all-night fishing is a hit

The Wood family are making improvements at Chatton fishery.

My visit to Chatton fishery last week brought me such a surprise, writes Bob Smith.

The owners have extended the car park and made such a good job of the project.

A hedge has been taken out and all the odd bits and pieces of farming equipment have disappeared.

The appearance of the fishery has improved markedly for arriving anglers, and the parking surface is level and smooth.

The Wood family, who bought the fishery within the last 12 months, are certainly making a difference.

The all-night fishing session at Chatton saw enthusiastic anglers fishing throughout the night.

Using mainly dry flies, the best bag for one angler was 17 trout to his net.

Small black dry flies attracted the trout along with Daddies, CDCs, Klinkhammers and Muddler patterns.

During the week the best bag was 20 fish, with individual trout reaching eight pounds.

Thrunton fishery reports similar bags to Chatton with Nothing flies, F Flies, Beetles, Shipman’s, and Griffith Gnats attracting trout for superb sport.

With the rivers having some rain and a bit of a lift in water levels, sport has improved for the migratory fish anglers.

Most sport has been in the Felton High Park section on the Federation beats. One guy was spinning using a silver Mepps and netted two salmon, about six and 14 pounds. He also had two sea trout of three and four pounds.

Rain is expected in the next few days so river sport should improve again.