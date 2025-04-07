Chance to watch Berwick Bandits as they unveil new squad ahead of 2025/26 season

Danyon Hume and Drew Kemp in action at Workington. Picture: Taylor Lanning

Speedway fans get the opportunity to breathe in the unique atmosphere of their sport and see the shale shifted at Shielfield Park for the first time since October.

Saturday sees Berwick Bandits hold their annual press and practice day at Britain’s fastest shale oval when the new-look side will be unveiled to the public.

New skipper Danyon Hume and standout 2024 signing Drew Kemp have already been in action, teaming up for the Championship at last weekend’s Workington-staged Pairs.

They missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals by a couple of points, hampered by a fall for Hume as he tangled with Plymouth’s Nikolai Klindt.

Redcar Bears retained the title after beating Poole in the final.

Kemp was also prominent in the following day’s league riders’ championship at Scunthorpe and the 22-year-old looked set to qualify for the semi-finals before a broken primary chain when comfortably second in his third ride.

But there was enough evidence from the weekend to suggest that both riders are already in good form as the rebuilt Bandits prepare for their opening fixtures against Glasgow on Good Friday (away) and Easter Saturday (home).

On Saturday they will be performing for the cameras and getting a feel of the Borders circuit.

Dane Peter Kildemand is back on a bike after serving a nine-day concussion ban while countryman Bastian Borke is back riding after major knee and leg surgery over the winter.

New signings Sam Hagon and Craig Cook will be familiarising themselves with the home side of Shielfield Park’s pits bay while Dayle Wood will be the busiest man of the day.

The charismatic 30-year-old Australian will pose for the assembled media in his new R.E.D Bandits, powered by STS kevlars before heading north to Armadale where he will race for the Monarchs Academy in their opening National Development League fixture of the season against Middlesbrough Tigers.

Gates at Shielfield will open at 6pm with admission free.

Season passes are on sale from berwickspeedway.com with tickets for the Glasgow opener going on sale after the weekend. Hospitality for the opener is available at £50 per person. Enquiries and bookings via [email protected]