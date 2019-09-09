Celebrating 150 years of golf
Past Captains of Alnmouth Village and Foxton Golf Clubs competed in a match to celebrate 150 years of golf played over the Alnmouth Village links course.
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 11:15
The Village course is the oldest nine hole links course in England and golf was first played on the links in 1869 when Alnmouth Golf Club was instituted. This unique occasion was celebrated with the presentation of an engraved silver salver which Captain John Graham received from Captain Ian Patterson of Alnmouth GC.